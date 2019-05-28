Malaria scare grips Kochi as monsoon nears

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The advent of rainy season every year invariably signals a leap in public health concerns. As the state braces for the impending monsoon, doctors fear a resurgence in malaria cases. While the disease-causing Plasmodium parasitic strain has hitherto been restricted to the migrant labour community, there is a likely chance of the indigenous populace also contracting the disease.

“The reappearance of malaria-causing strain among the locals is one thing to watch out for because the migrant population has brought it from other states,” said Dr Abin J Kulangara, a general consultant at Lisie Hospital. While the prognosis is alarming, government health officials assure that everything is under control.

“So far indigenous malaria has not been reported in the district. All the recorded cases are the ones contracted by the migrant population coming from Jharkhand, Orissa, UP and Assam; or among the people who visited the North Indian states but we are prepared to contain a possible epidemic,” said Dr Sreedevi, additional DMO of Ernakulam.

“There have been no native malaria cases from Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts for the last 20 years,” said Sumayya M, district malaria officer of Ernakulam. Also, city doctors point to a serious scarcity of Artemissin-based Combination Therapy (ACTs) medicines vital in treating the deadly Falciparum malaria.“We faced a severe shortage of ACTs last year while treating imported malaria cases,” said Dr Abin.

District health authorities on the other hand claim that anyone needing the medication can acquire the same from district medical office without delay. “ACT medicine is available free of cost. Private hospitals facing deficit can contact us to obtain the number of the supplier,” said Sumayya.

Out of the total 23 malaria cases reported in the district so far this year, nine have been identified as containing the strain. The numbers already suggest a spike as compared to last year with only 12 Falciparum malaria cases recorded in the whole of 2018. “We are employing all possible measures to curb the spread of the disease. Campaigns and migrant screening programmes are being undertaken,” said Sumayya.