Home Cities Kochi

Maradu Municipality desperately seeking a demolition man

The deadline set by the Supreme Court ends on June 8. But there is no clarity on who should take up the huge task and who will bear the cost running into several crores

Published: 28th May 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid uproar, the special council of the Maradu Municipality which was convened here on Monday decided to approach the state government seeking legal and technical clarity on the implementation of the Supreme Court order to raze down four apartment complexes, coming under its purview. 

“In the Supreme Court order, the state government is the first respondent and the Maradu Municipality is the second respondent. The court has only directed to bring down the structures within a period of one month from the date of judgment and file a compliance report to the court. But the order didn’t mention which authority should implement the order. We will initiate steps based on government direction,” said Maradu Municipality secretary P K Subhash. 

In its order on May 8, the apex court ordered five apartment complexes -- Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing -- should be demolished within one month for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had stated the state cannot bear the brunt of another flood caused by illegal construction.

As per the judgment, the deadline fixed by the court for the demolition of the apartments will end on June 8. “If the court’s directive is to be implemented, we need funds. It is a major issue. The municipality’s fund is not sufficient to meet the cost of demolition,” Subhash said adding letters to the District Collector and the Director of Urban Affairs Department, citing various issues related to the demolition, have been forwarded to the state government.

Meanwhile, the Maradu Municipality council witnessed noisy scenes on Monday when the UDF councillors came down heavily on LDF councillor T K Devassy for giving sanction for building the apartment complexes. It was during Devassy’s tenure as the president of Maradu panchayat (which later became a municipality) that the building permits were issued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu Municipality Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp