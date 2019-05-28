Milma to introduce vitamin-enriched milk from Thursday 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of adopting changes to woo more customers with diverse products, Milma will introduce milk enriched with vitamin A and vitamin D. The milk will be available in select districts including Kottayam, Thrissur and Idukki from Thursday. “According to a report by the Central Health Department, there is a deficiency of vitamin A and D in nearly 50 per cent of the Indian population. The decision to introduce vitamin-enriched milk was taken in the wake of this report.

Our aim is to reduce the vitamin deficiency rate through enriched milk. It is as per the instructions of the Food Security Standard Authority we are launching the new variant. We have also got the assistance from the National Dairy Development Board, India Nutrition Initiative and Tata Trust for this product,” said Milma chairman P A Balan.

Meanwhile, Milma Ernakulam zone chairman John Theruvath said, though they will incur an additional expense of 20 paise per packet for enriching the milk with vitamins, Milma will not hike the price. “Initially the pride milk sold in orange packets will be enriched with vitamins. The milk sold in blue, yellow and green packets will also be enriched with vitamins soon. The vitamin content details will be specially marked on the packets,” said Theruvath. The orange colour packet is at present being sold at a price of `22 per packet.

Theruvath said the Milma Ernakulam region is targetting a profit of Rs 11.33 crore this year. “The Administrative Committee has already approved the budget with a projected income of `694.17 crore and an expense of `682.84 crore. The milk procurement of the Ernakulam region is 3.3 lakh litre per day. “This year’s budget mainly focuses on the marketing of more value-added products along with milk which will help the dairy farmers in getting more revenue,” added Theruvath.He also said the milk for the newly launching vitamin enriched category will be mainly procured from the dairy farms in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kattappana.