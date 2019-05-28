Water taxis to start plying through Kochi backwaters soon

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In two months, water taxis are likely to ply through Kochi's backwaters. According to the Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD), the work on four boats, each of which that can accommodate 10 people, is progressing at a yard in Panavally and the services are likely to start by July. "Ernakulam has been promised one boat. The others are likely to be allotted to Alappuzha and Kannur," said M Sujith, traffic superintendent, KSWDT.

The taxis will be charged per hour. “The operations will be on the lines of online taxis. A mobile app for availing its services is likely to be launched. But, the final call on the charge and such facilities will be taken only after the boats are delivered. A proposal in this regard will be sent to the government soon,” said the official.

Fibre boats by June end

Though the KSWDT had initially planned to introduce the Indian Registrar of Shipping-certified catamaran boats by March, the project got delayed due to funding issues. “The plan was to launch two boats by March and the rest subsequently. But, we faced funding issues due to financial year-ending. But, the officials at Praga Marine Pvt Ltd, which has been entrusted with the work, have informed us that the work on the hull is complete. Only the work on the superstructure is left.

We hope to start the services by June,” added the official. The new boats are rust-resistant, have a double hull as compared to the present single hull and better longevity. The decision to introduce the catamaran boats was taken in 2016, after the Fort Kochi boat tragedy that claimed 11 lives. Following the incident, the department conducted a study about the stability and strength of the boats and submitted a proposal for new boats to the government.

Vega sailing smooth

The high-speed ‘Vega 120’ launched on the Ernakulam-Vaikom route is having a smooth ride. According to officials, the services have been witnessing good patronage. "On working days, the service makes between Rs 10,000 and `18,000. Weekends and vacations see a huge rush and on some days the collection touches `25,000," said the KSWTD official. The department has also launched an AC service along the Alappuzha-Kumarakom route on the lines of Vega on Monday.