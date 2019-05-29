Home Cities Kochi

All about that flourish

The ‘a’s and ‘g’s are her favourite.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘a’s and ‘g’s are her favourite. As she scrawls these alphabets, it brings out such a grandiose flourish that Nadeen Noushad’s calligraphy works are nothing short of a spectacle. When strung together, the swoops and loops of the letters she concocts become a work of art. So you have bookmarks, cards, calendars, invitations cards, all handcrafted and festooned with calligraphy art.

For this chartered accountancy student who learned the art by herself, calligraphy art is something she engages in to add a dash of magic when life gets stressful. “I started this to beat the stress. The very act of writing letters using calligraphy and seeing the work is pure joy,” says Nadeen, who now has her own entrepreneurship venture of everything handmade. “It started out as something I did to enliven up the time. Then orders started coming in.” 

Nadeen Noushad

And that is when she launched her label ‘Inked Lettering’. The artworks are all customised as per the requirement. “Sometimes, they want a few sketches and then I do that. It is purely handcrafted articles,” she says. It was when she came across a calligraphy art in social media that spurred her to learn the art. “So I started learning it by myself. It took a while to get the curves and everything right. But it was only after several months, that I got it right,” says Nadeen.

And over time, friends started ordering and before she knew it, she was flooded by orders. Now she is diversifying into creating bookmarks, invitation cards, calendars, greeting cards, calligraphy wall decors, acrylic and watercolour paintings and such. The calligraphy art is done on watercolour papers and canvas. 

It is not just English calligraphy that Nadeen works on, but Arabic calligraphy as well. Nadeen says apart from learning calligraphy in different fonts, she is challenging herself to create a new font. “There are a host of fonts available in calligraphy. Including stroke and style, everything is different. But I am trying to create my own font. For me, calligraphy is more of a passion,” says Nadeen.

During the tight academic schedule, Nadeen finds an escape in her art. “Every three months, I have to write exams. Calligraphy gives me a much needed break. When exam approaches, I do not take any orders except urgent ones. But I will continue doing my art. Nothing helps as much as art does,” says Nadeen, who now thinks of experimenting in digital calligraphy art.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp