Broadway junction on road to major makeover

Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd holds discussions; hurdle will be to rehabilitate vendors temporarily

Published: 29th May 2019

KOCHI: In the wake of the fire that broke out on Monday at Broadway, one of the busiest commercial spots in the city, concerns were raised by many over the safety aspects of the iconic street in Kochi. Though many projects were mooted in the past for the renovation of Broadway, none of them materialised. However, the town planners are now pinning their hopes on the Broadway renovation plan which will be implemented by the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML), as part of the 100 Smart City project of the Centre.

The CSML is planning to implement the Broadway and market renovation plan based on a detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) almost ten years ago. “The design consultants for C-HED are expected to update the old DPR and certain new components are expected to be added to it. However, the basic plan will remain the same,” said an official with C-HED.

As per the proposal mooted by C-HED, the old and nearly dilapidated buildings of Broadway will be renovated. Since Broadway is a heritage zone, the reconstruction will be carried out without affecting the actual structure. Along with the rebuilding of structures, the drains and footpaths will also be renovated.
According to the DPR, the main business of Broadway takes place between 10 am and noon and continues until late evening. “Broadway is choked with traffic congestion during the busy hours because of the narrow streets and street vendors who occupy the roads. Adding to the traffic congestion is the movement of goods carriers to Ernakulam market,” said the DPR. The DPR points out a strategy to increase accessibility, scheduling the movement of goods and people based on usage time, create a safe environment for pedestrians and facilitate free movement of goods and reduce pollution.

The renovation of buildings and the revamping of existing utility supply cables will reduce the heavy risk of fire outbreak due to short circuit. Moreover, there will be an advanced fire extinguishing mechanism in place, which is essential for a busy commercial spot like Broadway. As per the initial DPR, the cost estimate for the project was Rs 22 crore. However, it is likely to escalate and will be finalised only after CSML finalising the modified DPR and new design.

Hurdles

The various stakeholders, including Kochi Corporation, CSML, Merchants’ Association and Broadway Shop Owners’ Association, have already held primary discussions. The major hurdles in front of the authorities concerned will be the temporary rehabilitation of the vendors in Ernakulam market. “The existing vendors of the market will have to be rehabilitated for a period of two years until the reconstruction of the street is completed. However, after the initial discussions, the project reached a standstill,” said the office bearer of Broadway Shop Owners’ Association.

Project Highlights

Strengthening the existing buildings without affecting the actual structure
No land acquisition is required
The renovation of drains and footpaths in the area
The market pond and canal will be revamped
There will be specially designated areas
for street vendors
Time regulation will be in place for vendor operations
Pedestrian-friendly zone
Advanced fire and safety measures will be in place
The heritage value of the area will be protected

