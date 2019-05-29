Home Cities Kochi

Fighting odds, Tripthi Shetty crafts her career

She has battled many odds but Tripthi Shetty is not one to bow down that easily.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajat Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: She has battled many odds but Tripthi Shetty is not one to bow down that easily. Tripthi, a resident of Vennala, has become the first transgender person to register under Handicrafts Development Corporation of India and obtain an Artisan Identity Card from the Union Ministry of Textiles when she launched the mobile application 'Thripthi Handicrafts' that facilitates online sales of handicraft products. 
The app, which is available for free download in Google Play Store, has received more than a hundred downloads till now with a rating of 4.9 out of 5. 

It facilitates the sale of not only the products made by  'Thripthi Handicrafts' but also the creations of other members of the LGBT community and artists from a poor financial background."The app offers a wide range of products with periodic discounts and offers. The products ordered through the app will be delivered at the doorstep. Besides handmade jewellery, handmade saris, kits and other products are available", said Thripthi.

An amount of Rs 10 from every product will be set aside for the welfare of the transgender community and financially backward artisans. Thripthi also owns a website www.thripthi.in which facilitates the sale of handicraft products made by herself and others from the community.She is also the first transgender person to avail the 'Mudra' loan to expand her business. A native of Kasaragod, she dreams of setting up a shop for handicrafts. 

"I found that transgender community members face many hindrances when it comes to entrepreneurship. Though I had a website, the sales were less after the flood. This prompted me to come up with an app. Now, I am getting orders," she said.

She hopes to make the app available to iOS platform too. "I am planning to expand the business as much as possible. "To conduct an exhibition, one has to pay a total of Rs 30,000 to Rs  90,000. As ordinary citizens, we were unable to bear such huge amounts which mainly inspired me to go online", she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripthi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp