Kochi Broadway fire: Officials begin probe

KOCHI: The Electrical Inspectorate and the Fire and Rescue Services Department have begun an inquiry to ascertain whether a short circuit or any other reasons caused the massive fire outbreak in Broadway, the commercial market of Kochi, the other day.

“We are examining the various possibilities for the fire besides short circuit. A report on this will be filed soon,” said an officer. The Fire and Rescue Services Department will submit a preliminary inquiry report to the District Collector on Wednesday.

It is suspected the short circuit from the generator on the first floor of K C Pappu and Sons, a wholesale tailoring materials shop on Cloth Bazar Road, led to the blaze and the fire then engulfed nearby shops. The firm has been functioning for the past 50 years. The electrical wiring of the building is also too old. Besides, threads and other materials, which easily catch fire, were stored in the shop, according to the officers.

Earlier, the Fire and Rescue Services Department demanded a comprehensive investigation into the flouting of fire safety norms at Broadway area.

Commissioner convenes meeting

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner S Surendran convened a meeting of merchants associations and top officers of the Fire and Rescue Services Department on Tuesday to review the situation and to devise plans for the strict compliance of safety measures. The commissioner made it clear it was mandatory to make electrical systems and wirings of malls, theatres and shops and establishments operating in the city foolproof.

The electric regulating system and wirings should be inspected urgently and flaws if any should be rectified by introducing safeguards like earth leakage circuit breaker. All shops and establishments had been asked to set in place fire alarm system besides setting up fire hydrant systems for fighting the fire and to preserve their sketch.

Every institution should have an adequate number of fire extinguishers and the operational efficiency of this should be tested from time to time. Employees of every shop and establishment should be given the training to deal with emergencies like a fire.

The illegal practice of converting upper floors and terraces into storerooms was not acceptable since it rendered ineffective the pumping of water using fire tenders during the fire breakouts, said the commissioner. Inflammable objects within the shop and outside should be removed with the help of housekeeping staff. Shops should identify water sources and keep proper records, he directed.