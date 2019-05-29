Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Eviction drive to begin at Chilavannoor

Around 1.98 acres of land has encroached on the banks of Chilavannoor lake

Corporation engineers explaining the details of land encroachment on the banks of Chilavannoor lake to Mayor Soumini Jain | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Encroachers along the banks of Chilavannoor lake will be evicted without further notice. The Kochi Corporation which was sitting on the file for several years even after the engineering wing of the Corporation found serious encroachments along the banks, has finally initiated steps to evacuate all the encroachments along the lake. As per the plan prepared by the Corporation, in the first phase, the encroachments from Elamkulam Metro station to Thykoodam bridge will be removed.

As per the report, around 1.98 acres of land has encroached on either side of the lake.“Last year, the High Court had issued an order to remove all the encroachments in the area. Based on that, we have taken steps to demarcate the area where the violation took place. As per the findings, nearly 78 private parties have encroached the lake shore. The real cause of the flooding is the illegal encroachment of water bodies. We can’t let it happen any more.

So action will be initiated without further notice,” said Mayor Soumini Jain while visiting the area along with Congress councillors and the Corporation officials According to the Mayor, the Corporation will never forcefully evict the parties from the area.

“These 78 parties are very well aware of the encroachment they made in the area. Last year itself, we had served a notice to leave the encroached area. The demolition and the eviction drive will start with the completion of demarcation procedures,” said the Mayor.

Interestingly, it has been found that almost all the encroachers have constructed only temporary structures on the encroached land. While some of them converted the encroached land to a garden, some used the land for parking lots.

Last year, the Corporation had demolished a boat jetty constructed by Malayalam actor Jayasurya on an encroached area in the backwaters. However, the Mayor refused to comment on the alleged encroachment by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd adjacent to Elamkulam Metro station.

