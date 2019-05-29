Kochi: Mayor comes down on a not-so-smart attitude

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML), Mayor Soumini Jain alleged CSML’s lackadaisical attitude resulted in delaying the much-hyped Broadway renovation project.

The project envisages the development of Broadway and Ernakulam market as commercial- recreational-leisure spaces with safety and security ensured inclusively for all the users round the clock.

According to the Mayor, even though the project was launched a year ago, no major progress has been made so far. “As part of the Broadway beautification project, the Corporation has carried out several developmental activities along the stretch. Paving of tiles, construction of cable viaduct, drainage construction and erection of ornamental lamp posts are the major ones. All these works were completed nearly two years ago. It is a fact that CSML has not started any renovation project during these years at Broadway,” said Jain while speaking to Express on Tuesday.

According to the Mayor, the Corporation also pointed out the delay being made by CSML in the board of directors meeting. “CSML is planning to take the measurement of the road which will be developed under the project. The levelling work can be started on the basis of the measurement. But within a few weeks, the monsoon will start in the state. The project will also be delayed further,” she said.

The Mayor also said only the footpath project in front of the Ernakulam General Hospital was executed under the Smart City Mission project.