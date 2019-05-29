Home Cities Kochi

New body of CBSE schools management to be launched tomorrow

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala, which has around 550 members, was formed recently to act as a link between CBSE schools on one side and the central and state governments on the other.

The state government accepted the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The official launch of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and felicitation of CBSE toppers by the council will be held at a function at Jose Thomas Performance Art Center (JTPac), Tripunithura at 8.30 am on Thursday. The state level rank holders and toppers of both Class X and XII from all the districts will be felicitated by actor Mohanlal on the occasion. 

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala, which has around 550 members, was formed recently to act as a link between CBSE schools on one side and the central and state governments on the other. The council was formed jointly by CBSE school managements and school principals. It aims to raise academic standards through innovative curriculum, improve teaching quality through novel teacher training programmes, initiate steps in coordination with various departments to get necessary recognition for CBSE students in the fields of art, sports and science and introduce scholarships. 

Plus-Two toppers from Ernakulam, the host district, and toppers from the founder schools will also be felicitated on the occasion. The students will be presented with medals and certificates. Indira Rajan, patron, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and secretary general of National Council of CBSE, Jose Thomas, president, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and chairman, Choice Group, E Ramankutty Warrier, working president, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and state office bearers of the council including Fr Biju Meenpuzha, Abdul Kalam and M Neelakandan were also present at the press conference.

