Not so sweet anymore; Neera sales drop drastically in Kochi

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Neera, the unfermented energising drink extracted from the sap of coconut flowers was launched commercially in 2014. With the flagship move, the state government had predicted revenue of Rs 50,000 crores annually for farmers across Kerala. Five years later, the situation is far from hunky dory.



The first Neera outlet in Kochi which was inaugurated with much pageantry at Vyttila Mobility Hub now cuts a sad picture.

Although the kiosk being run under the brand Pamdew by Palakkad Coconut Producer Company Limited (PCPCL) is still functional, customers are being sold passion and mixed fruit juices sweetened with neera honey owing to the severe shortage of neera.

"The summer months are not conducive for neera tapping. Hence the production is very low and the drink cannot be procured at the kiosk regularly," said Gopinathan, production/administration manager at PCPCL.

The other three neera kiosks in Ernakulam district located at Muvattupuzha, Nellimattom, Karinganamkudath share the same fate. Moreover, with the demand for neera falling drastically over the years, many producers have stalled tapping of neera. "Only people who are health conscious are asking for the drink. Others continue to prefer soft drinks as they are less expensive," said Gopinathan.

Apart from the four permanent outlets in Ernakulam, Neera production units like Thirukochi Coconut Producer Company Limited and PCPCL occasionally set up pop-up stalls at exhibitions and festivals but the industry, on the whole, is in a slump.

"Setting up a neera production plant involves huge investment costs. Its preservation is also cumbersome as the drink gets fermented easily. Quite a few companies have had to close down due to the absence of proper technology.

Besides, it is difficult to find neera tappers in the district anymore as it is very labour-intensive and no one is interested in taking it up. Currently, only Thirukochi Coconut Producer Company Limited is undertaking neera extraction in Ernakulam district," said Sarah Mariam Jacob, an officer with the technical department, Coconut Development Board (CDB).

Kerala government's recent proposal to revive neera production and sales under the umbrella of a single coordination committee titled the Coconut Mission is yet to kick off in a full-fledged manner.

"A meeting was conducted in the capital regarding the re-branding proposal and was attended by higher officials of CDB. However, the project is still in the discussion phase," said Sarah.