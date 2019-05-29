Safety at stake

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Along the Ravipuram road, is a high-rise building with a coaching centre located on its third floor. On further inspection, it is clear that the building is a house of wax - it lacks fire extinguishers, fire exits, sand buckets and fire safety equipment, thereby defying regulations instituted by the Fire and Rescue Department. Added to it, the building consists of narrow staircases, cramped classrooms and ignorant officials who are clueless on what to do during a fire emergency.

On the other side, another coaching centre is nestled on the second floor of a building on MG Road. With five fire extinguishers in the corridor, ample fire exits, considerable-sized classes and a No-Objection Certificate (NoC), officers in the centre are conscious on the know-how of a fire emergency. “We have even started mock drills, the first of which took place last Sunday,” an official at the coaching centre said.

The fire incident in a coaching centre at Surat in which 23 students lost their lives, another at an apartment in Kochi wherein heaps of waste dumped on the terrace caught fire, and the recent accident at Broadway prove a point. Fire safety is more or less not taken seriously.

Fire safety in buildings

According to Jojy J S, District Fire Officer, all buildings, regardless of high-rise or low-rise, must have stringent fire safety facilities. “In our routine inspection, we investigate buildings across various classifications such as residential, educational, institutional, business and so on. Coaching centres are housed in commercial establishments. Unlike other business complexes, a coaching centre is almost entirely occupied by a large number of students most of the time. Therefore, they need to mandatorily have fire safety measures in place," he said.

The terrace of a building plays a pivotal role in case of an accident. “Most buildings which function as tuition centres do not have an emergency staircase. The existing staircase would be housed in the middle of the building. In such a circumstance, a terrace is the only solace. The Surat fire accident is a typical example of how fire can ruin lives regardless of a building being high-rise. The terrace was blocked. Students had no choice but to jump from the upper floor," Jojy said.

He pointed out a similar mishap with respect to the fire in Broadway the day before. "Blocking terraces and closing existing ventilation is highly dangerous,” he stressed. Altering a building is another setback. “Building owners do not inform us about the modifications made after they receive our approval. They might add an extra floor, or partition a single room into two. As a result, common corridors or staircases will be obstructed, paving the way for accidents,” said Jojy.

Awareness class

How about awareness classes? Surely, they can lessen casualty. The District Fire Officer said despite repeated attempts to provide sessions on fire safety and handling equipment, there has been no response. “We have sent letters to residents' associations asking them to give us a certain time-slot to conduct sessions, but in vain. In the case of the fire at Broadway, the authority concerned has been informed since 2016 about the dangers. We do not have the authority to forcefully implement it. We report such buildings to the local authority who takes action,” Jojy said.

Soumini Jain, Mayor, Kochi Corporation, said citizens are indeed aware of the rules regarding fire safety but continue to flout them. “The crucial thing to do during an emergency is to clear corridors and roads to allow easy movement of fire engines. The fire NoC primarily requires side roads to allow easy access. Constructing a building for business purposes requires the D and O licence. During construction itself, the requirement of an NoC is cross-checked. As per norms, not all buildings require one. Regardless, all buildings must have fire safety equipment,” she added.

many reasons

Blocking terraces and closing existing ventilation is highly dangerous

Altering a building is another setback

The District Fire Officer said despite repeated attempts to provide sessions on fire safety and handling equipment, there has been no response