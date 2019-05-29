Home Cities Kochi

Santhivanam owner approaches Kerala HC against single judge’s order

The single judge also failed to consider the damage that would be caused to the environment and the habitat of birds and animals living there.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Meena Menon, the owner of Santhivanam in North Paravur, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court challenging a single judge verdict upholding the Additional District Magistrate’s order that approved drawing of a 110 kV line over the middle portion of her land.

The court adjourned the case to May 30. The petitioner stated her plea was dismissed by the single judge without application of mind and without considering the reports filed by the Forest Research Institute, Thrissur.

The single judge also failed to consider the damage that would be caused to the environment and the habitat of birds and animals living there. According to her, drawing the line through the alternative route would have caused less damage to the environment and biodiversity as it would cross over the northern portion of her property. In fact, the alternative route was more economically feasible as it could be implemented without any additional cost or commitment on the part of KSEB.

The alternative route was submitted by the KSEB itself and there was no reason why the board should now retract from the offer, stated the petitioner.

