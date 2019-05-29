The music route

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s a blessing for one to be multitalented. And that can bring bliss to the audience. Abid Anwar is one such artist who is dear to music lovers. Though Abid was a familiar name, he got a wider recognition after forming the band Yaadon Ki Baarat. The singer now plans to focus on solo shows featuring Indian traditional music.

“My solo shows stresses on Indian traditional music such as ghazals and Sufi. The live performances feature songs of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and with some light ghazals and retro songs. I’ve performed solo in India and abroad,” says Abid.A few months ago, the band released their first cover song as a tribute to legendary Bollywood singers. It was well received by viewers. “The band follows a retro style. Our shows are getting great responses and we are performing abroad too,” says Abid.

For someone who admired the songs of Mohammed Rafi since childhood, the band was indeed a blessing. “Along with the live shows, I’m focusing on playback singing. Recently, I sang for the Tamil movie Superstar directed by S S Kumaran,” he says. Abid affirms the band is working on the next cover song and will be out soon. “The response to the first one was good,” he says. The band will be performing in Dubai soon.

Abid is one of the many singers who had entered the industry through reality shows.

He had recently performed at an award function in Toronto. He asserts live shows give more satisfaction feeling as one immediately feels the response from the audience. “Whether it’s playback singing or live shows, all that matters to me is to stay live in music,” he adds.