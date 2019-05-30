Home Cities Kochi

Broadway fire: Preliminary inquiry report blames electrical snag

Inquiry report recommends steps to avert mishaps; the lackadaisical attitude of the shop owner, who stored materials in excess inside the 100-year-old building, and unscientific electrical wiring foun

Published: 30th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation workers removing the unauthorised extension from shops at Broadway using an iron cutter.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Accusing the lackadaisical attitude of the shop owner for storing materials in excess inside the 100-year old building, the preliminary inquiry report of the Fire and Rescue Service Department said that an electrical snag might be the reason for the massive fire in Broadway on Monday. The department also found that the electrical wiring of K C Pappu and Sons, wholesale dealers in tailoring accessories, was too old and unscientifically wired. Three shops in the Cloth Bazar were gutted in the fire, which was doused after a two-hour effort by the fire personnel.

Around 60 such structures were removed during the drive,
which started from 10.30 am on Wednesday | Express

“A temporary flooring was made on the top floor of the two-storeyed building and tailoring accessories were stored inside it. Besides, materials which catch fire easily, were stored on the staircase on the first and the second floor. The materials were stocked in excess, more than the capacity of the building”, said the report. 

The Fire and Rescue Service Department will file the report before the District Collector on Thursday. 

The report also cited the hindrances faced by the Fire and Rescue Service personnel during fire fighting in Broadway, such as the narrow roads, which were congested and packed with vehicles parked illegally on either side of the busy street. Besides, these were the dangling cables and wires strung up from electricity posts.  

Directions in the report to avert fires in future
A permanent Ring Main System with sufficient number of pillar hydrant should be set up
The age-old buildings constructed in wood should be reconstructed
Timely replacement of electric wirings in all buildings; set up circuit breakers to avert short circuits
All shops and establishments should have early warning or smoke detection system
All shops should have an emergency lighting system with UPS back-up
Ensure that all buildings have an emergency exit and emergency openings
Stocks inside the buildings should be stored scientifically
Avoid stocking materials 
after closing the terrace side of the buildings

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Broadway fire incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp