Broadway fire: Preliminary inquiry report blames electrical snag

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Accusing the lackadaisical attitude of the shop owner for storing materials in excess inside the 100-year old building, the preliminary inquiry report of the Fire and Rescue Service Department said that an electrical snag might be the reason for the massive fire in Broadway on Monday. The department also found that the electrical wiring of K C Pappu and Sons, wholesale dealers in tailoring accessories, was too old and unscientifically wired. Three shops in the Cloth Bazar were gutted in the fire, which was doused after a two-hour effort by the fire personnel.

“A temporary flooring was made on the top floor of the two-storeyed building and tailoring accessories were stored inside it. Besides, materials which catch fire easily, were stored on the staircase on the first and the second floor. The materials were stocked in excess, more than the capacity of the building”, said the report.

The Fire and Rescue Service Department will file the report before the District Collector on Thursday.

The report also cited the hindrances faced by the Fire and Rescue Service personnel during fire fighting in Broadway, such as the narrow roads, which were congested and packed with vehicles parked illegally on either side of the busy street. Besides, these were the dangling cables and wires strung up from electricity posts.

Directions in the report to avert fires in future

A permanent Ring Main System with sufficient number of pillar hydrant should be set up

The age-old buildings constructed in wood should be reconstructed

Timely replacement of electric wirings in all buildings; set up circuit breakers to avert short circuits

All shops and establishments should have early warning or smoke detection system

All shops should have an emergency lighting system with UPS back-up

Ensure that all buildings have an emergency exit and emergency openings

Stocks inside the buildings should be stored scientifically

Avoid stocking materials

after closing the terrace side of the buildings