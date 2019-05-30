Choornikkara case: Documents seized from Aluva taluk office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday seized documents from the Aluva taluk office as part of a probe into Choornikkara land document forgery case. The documents included files containing an order obtained from the Land Revenue Commissionerate to turn wetland into filled land. After examining the documents, VACB will submit it before the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha.

The team also recorded the statements of the Aluva taluk officials. The investigation team will verify the documents at Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office (RDO). Abootty aka Abu of Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady and Arun of Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, an employee of the Land Revenue Commissionerate are the accused in the case.

It is alleged that 71 cents of paddy field notified as a wetland, in Choornikkara grama panchayat, was filled up by a private party using the forged documents provided by Abu. The land originally belonged to Hamsa, Mulamparambil Veettil, Mathilakam, Thrissur. Abu allegedly received `7 lakh while he gave `30,000 to Arun for the forgery.