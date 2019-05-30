Ideas pour in to save water at Jala Sangamam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Driving home the message of making Kerala a self-sufficient and prosperous water resource state, Haritha Kerala Mission is organising Jala Sangamam, an event focusing on conserving water resources, promoting water harvesting and reviving polluted water sources.

As part of the event, an exhibition was kicked off on Wednesday. Twenty stalls have been set up by Kerala Irrigation Department, Farm Information Bureau, Kerala Agricultural University and Groundwater department, among others. ‘Jala Samruthi’, a photo exhibition and an initiative of Haritha Kerala Mission aims to spread the message using convincing visuals. Samples of minerals, rocks and plant fossils collected from different parts of the country is one of the highlights of the event.

The greywater recycling model, a unique water conservation model is grabbing attention of curious visitors.. Ground Water Department has put up a filter point well assembly scheme which provided in-depth information on construction and maintenance of borewells.

‘Amachal Lift Irrigation Scheme’ of the Haritha Kerala Mission, has also introduced a mini model of the first lift irrigation scheme in the capital city which will be constructed at Kattakkada constituency.

The scheme aims at providing enough water supply to paddy fields located near the Amachal pond.

Handicraft product stalls set up by women from Thazhava Panchayat is selling bags, mats, purse, baskets, flower holders made of palm leaves for prices ranging between C350 to C700. A stall by students of St Teresa’s College, Kochi is displaying ball bags, vegetable bags, conference bags and sling bags made from waste material. The price of these bags range from C50 to C350.

Chenkal farmers have also set up a stall to sell products yielded from farms including pesticide-free rice, cereals, honey and other essential products. Sugathakumari G, a stall keeper, said it is her first time she is displaying her work.

A C Moideen, Minister for Local Self Government inaugurated the exhibition which will conclude on Friday.