Kerala HC dismisses Income Tax commissioner’s plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Shantam Bose, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Kochi, challenging the order of Ernakulam Central Administrative Tribunal rejecting his plea for quashing the disciplinary action against him on charges of misconduct.

The court, however, ordered that the disciplinary proceeding be completed within six months.

He was also accused of unauthorised sharing of the contents of informant’s letter and taking confidential documents kept with Air Intelligence Unit concerning Davinder Ahuja, who was intercepted at the airport.