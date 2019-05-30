Kochi Corp goes on unannounced demolition drive in Broadway

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unprecedented move, the Corporation began a demolishing drive against unauthorised extension made by shops along the Broadway stretch on Wednesday. It was around 10.30 am, Mayor Soumini Jain along with Standing Committee chairpersons P M Haris, A B Sabu, Shiny Mathew, health inspectors and revenue staff started the eviction drive. Signboards, roof extension, iron structures, illegal bunk shops, which extended up to the footpath, were demolished during the drive.

Illegal structures of nearly 60 shops were removed in the drive. Besides, 20 bunk shops functioning under unhygienic conditions were also removed in the drive, which lasted up to 6 pm. The Corporation’s move to demolish unauthorised extension came in the wake of recurring fire accidents in the heavily congested street.

A report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Services Department also stated that extended structures of the shops, adjacent to the power supply, are also a reason for short circuit. The department also informed that illegal parking and extended structures along the street restricted them in taking the fire tender through the street, which mainly delayed the rescue activity on Monday.

“It was sheer luck that no casualties were reported on Monday when the fire broke out. It was a great lesson for us. So we can’t take this risk anymore. It is our duty to ensure the safety of people and workers in the area. The demolition is a part of ensuring safety and security. The drive will continue in coming days as well,” said Mayor while monitoring the demolition activities along the stretch.

The demolition started from the south end of Broadway. Street vendors, who occupied the footpath, had to vacate the area without being given a chance remove the temporary structures.According to Mayor, the demolition drive was a secret operation. “The decision to demolish the illegal encroachment was taken in a meeting with Fire and Rescue officials and the engineering wing of the Corporation on Tuesday. The drive is just a warning. If we find any kind of encroachment in coming days, the license of the shops will be cancelled permanently,” the Mayor said.

Mayor to approach City Commissioner

On receiving threats from various groups following demolition activities at Broadway on Wednesday, Mayor Soumini Jain said a complaint will be handed over to City Police Commissioner S Surendran. “We are getting threats from several groups, affiliated with political parties,” said Soumini Jain.