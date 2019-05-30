Kochi Corp yet to act against owners turning parking into commercial spaces

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Corporation is yet to take action against building owners who have converted parking spaces into commercial spaces on Broadway, even as the civic body is finding it difficult to set up public parking lots along the commercial stretch due to lack of space.

Almost 90 per cent of the multi-storied buildings at Broadway have converted parking areas into commercial spaces. Former District Collector M G Rajamanickam, while in-charge of the Corporation, had issued an order to demolish such structures. The Corporation, however, turned a blind eye towards the order. During his inspection, 38 buildings in the city had converted the parking space into commercial space and the Corporation had given approval for the same.

“When building owners convert parking areas into commercial spaces, the public are forced to park their vehicles along congested roads. Parking is a major issue here. The Corporation can’t restrict illegal parking if they fail to take action against converted parking spaces. The drive is just an eyewash,” said KJ Antony, opposition leader of the Corporation.

Tight on space

90 per cent of multi-storey buildings at Broadway have converted parking areas into commercial spaces