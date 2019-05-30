Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Officials labour hard to clean up migrant camps

Unhygienic living conditions at these camps have prompted the National Health Mission to come up with 'Adithi Devo Bhava' project

Published: 30th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Puddles of stagnant dirty water, lack of adequate sanitation facilities and overgrown weeds; many camps in the district where hundreds of migrant labourers reside are barely livable. While the situation has slightly improved from what it has been in the last few years, the Health Department officials were in for a rude shock when they visited these camps, along with the District Labour Office personnel, last week.

The situation at camps rented by the labourers themselves was the worst. “Of the over 20 camps we visited, the majority were in a bad state. Things are better in places set up by contractors. While the ones at Kakkanad were cleaner, the camps at industrial areas like Karimugal and Aluva were pathetic,” said District Labour Officer V B Biju.

Considering the situation, especially with the monsoon in the offing, the National Health Mission (NHM) has launched a project titled 'Adithi Devo Bhava', which aims to better the general health condition of the migrant labourers in the district.

“A screening was conducted last year, where we categorised camps according to their general condition and hygiene. The plan was to assess them with points. Sadly, none of the labour camps in the district could come anywhere near the model camp category. It was quite disappointing and NHM, under the leadership of the District Project Manager and District Collector, decided to act on it. But, the plan had to be shelved post floods. This year, we have restarted it and the trial run of 'Adithi Devo Bhava'  is already on,” said Dr Akhil Manuel,coordinator of the project.

Awareness classes for workers

An assessment of the residing and occupational environment of migrant labourers in the district will be done in the first phase. As many as 19 blocks have been selected for the process, which will have the participation of a medical officer and junior health inspectors.

“A report with photo evidence will be prepared. It will have guidelines from the health inspectors. These guidelines will be given to the owner of the house or the contractor. Repeated inspections will be held and if the situation does not improve, the camp will be shut down,” says Dr Akhil.

According to him, awareness is the key. “Just asking them to take a bath twice a day may not yield the desired result. But, teaching them about the health issues they face and how maintaining personal hygiene will help them get rid of diseases will have the effect. We have decided to hold classes to teach them about this,” he added.

The project has also selected 22 migrant workers, called the link workers, to participate in the awareness sessions to be held in June. “We have told them to attend the classes. They have expressed interest and only a continuous cycle of such programmes will better their situation,” he added.

Adithi Devo Bhava

 An assessment of the residing and occupational environment of migrant labourers in the district will be done in the first phase
 A report with photo evidence will be prepared. It will have guidelines, which will be handed over to contractors
Repeated inspections will be held and if the situation does not improve, the camp will be shut down

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migrant camps Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp