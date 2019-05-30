Kochi: Officials labour hard to clean up migrant camps

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Puddles of stagnant dirty water, lack of adequate sanitation facilities and overgrown weeds; many camps in the district where hundreds of migrant labourers reside are barely livable. While the situation has slightly improved from what it has been in the last few years, the Health Department officials were in for a rude shock when they visited these camps, along with the District Labour Office personnel, last week.

The situation at camps rented by the labourers themselves was the worst. “Of the over 20 camps we visited, the majority were in a bad state. Things are better in places set up by contractors. While the ones at Kakkanad were cleaner, the camps at industrial areas like Karimugal and Aluva were pathetic,” said District Labour Officer V B Biju.

Considering the situation, especially with the monsoon in the offing, the National Health Mission (NHM) has launched a project titled 'Adithi Devo Bhava', which aims to better the general health condition of the migrant labourers in the district.

“A screening was conducted last year, where we categorised camps according to their general condition and hygiene. The plan was to assess them with points. Sadly, none of the labour camps in the district could come anywhere near the model camp category. It was quite disappointing and NHM, under the leadership of the District Project Manager and District Collector, decided to act on it. But, the plan had to be shelved post floods. This year, we have restarted it and the trial run of 'Adithi Devo Bhava' is already on,” said Dr Akhil Manuel,coordinator of the project.

Awareness classes for workers

An assessment of the residing and occupational environment of migrant labourers in the district will be done in the first phase. As many as 19 blocks have been selected for the process, which will have the participation of a medical officer and junior health inspectors.

“A report with photo evidence will be prepared. It will have guidelines from the health inspectors. These guidelines will be given to the owner of the house or the contractor. Repeated inspections will be held and if the situation does not improve, the camp will be shut down,” says Dr Akhil.

According to him, awareness is the key. “Just asking them to take a bath twice a day may not yield the desired result. But, teaching them about the health issues they face and how maintaining personal hygiene will help them get rid of diseases will have the effect. We have decided to hold classes to teach them about this,” he added.

The project has also selected 22 migrant workers, called the link workers, to participate in the awareness sessions to be held in June. “We have told them to attend the classes. They have expressed interest and only a continuous cycle of such programmes will better their situation,” he added.

Adithi Devo Bhava

An assessment of the residing and occupational environment of migrant labourers in the district will be done in the first phase

A report with photo evidence will be prepared. It will have guidelines, which will be handed over to contractors

Repeated inspections will be held and if the situation does not improve, the camp will be shut down