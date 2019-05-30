Kochi: Three injured in car collision

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two speeding cars collided on the newly built Avanamcode - Edanad road near Nedumbassery, on Tuesday night injuring three, one of them seriously. The police said the cars collided and rammed into a nearby shop near Avanamcode Saraswathi Devi temple. Ameer Suhail, 27, from Perumbavoor, who was seriously injured has been admitted to Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. The others had minor injuries.

The police blamed the lack of signboards as the prime reason for the accident. “There are numerous bends on the stretch without proper sign boards, and drivers are finding it difficult to drive during the night. There might be a tendency to speed up on the new road,” Manu V Nair, SI, Nedumbassery Police Station said.

“The road was opened only a month ago. But the area is always prone to accidents. Chowara- Naduvannur road, adjacent to the Avanamcode - Edanad road has also witnessed many accidents in the past. Though we expected a change in the situation with the new road, it has only worsened. The new road has many bends but no signboards. Official apathy is evident here,” said Harikrishnan, a resident.