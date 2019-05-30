Kochi: Two migrant labourers killed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two migrant labourers who were involved in the construction of a high-rise building in Perumbavoor died after falling from the building on Wednesday. The deceased were brothers identified as Suvo Sheikh,25, and Rippon Sheikh,18, from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am when they slipped and fell down from the 11th floor of the 14-storey under-construction building at Ponjassery. The police said that the duo reached the work site for the morning shift and were reportedly plastering the outer portion of the sidewall of the building when the incident occurred.

“They slipped and fell from the makeshift stand made out of metal pipes that is usually used as an extension base for construction work in high-rise buildings. Due to the impact both of them suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures. Though they were rushed to the nearby private hospital, the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’,” said an officer. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.