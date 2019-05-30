Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Two migrant labourers killed

Two migrant labourers who were involved in the construction of a high-rise building in Perumbavoor died after falling from the building on Wednesday.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two migrant labourers who were involved in the construction of a high-rise building in Perumbavoor died after falling from the building on Wednesday. The deceased were brothers identified as Suvo Sheikh,25, and Rippon Sheikh,18, from Murshidabad in West Bengal. 

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am when they slipped and fell down from the 11th floor of the 14-storey under-construction building at Ponjassery. The police said that the duo reached the work site for the morning shift and were reportedly plastering the outer portion of the sidewall of the building when the incident occurred.

“They slipped and fell from the makeshift stand made out of metal pipes that is usually used as an extension base for construction work in high-rise buildings. Due to the impact both of them suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures. Though they were rushed to the nearby private hospital, the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’,” said an officer. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migrant labourers death Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp