By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 27-year-old habitual offender was deported by the City Police under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

According to the police, City Police Commissioner S Surendran ordered to deport Dilshan, of Vechupadinjarethil Veettil, Mooleppadam, Thrikkakara North, from Kochi city police limits. As per the order, the accused cannot enter Kochi city for a period of one year from May 17.