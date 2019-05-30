Home Cities Kochi

Pre-monsoon cleaning at Edappally block panchayat enters final phase 

 With monsoon all set to reach Kerala soon, the pre-monsoon cleaning is progressing under all the local bodies.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:01 AM

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With monsoon all set to reach Kerala soon, the pre-monsoon cleaning is progressing under all the local bodies. In Ernakulam, the pre-monsoon cleaning drive has entered the last phase in all the wards under Edappally Block panchayat. Pre-monsoon cleaning is a major challenge for the block panchayat that administers many of the small islands in Goshree.

Hence, the district administration has instructed the authorities to ensure that an integrated effort is put in place by people’s representatives of various local bodies under the Edappally block, the Health Department, the Agriculture Department, Kudumbashree and Asha. The work has entered the last phase at Cheranalloor, Elankunnapuzha, Kadamakkudy and Mulavukadu panchayats. 

A health seminar was organised on Wednesday for Mahila Pradhan agents, implementation officers, block panchayat officials, literacy preraks and ward members. Special instructions were also given to the health department officers on the steps required to prevent the outbreak of monsoon-related diseases.

The officers concerned said the workers had already removed the waste from the roads near Chittoor Ferry. “They have also removed nearly three tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from the area and moved it to the nearest material collection facility (MCF). The non-biodegradable materials will flow to the canals and drains during the monsoon showers and would cause waterlogging.  In Elamkunnappuzha grama panchyat, the cleaning of the hospital at Malappuram has been completed. 

