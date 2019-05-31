Home Cities Kochi

After Amritsar, Kochi has most drug abusers: Rishiraj Singh

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh said that the second highest drug abuse cases in India were reported in Kochi.

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh said that the second highest drug abuse cases in India were reported in Kochi. He was speaking at a seminar organised by Kerala Management Association on Wednesday.

According to him, after Amritsar, the highest number of drug abuse cases are in Kochi city. Even though the Excise Department is vigilant about rave parties held at hotels in Kochi, “secret drug parties are organised at rented houses and flats now. Unlike in other parts of the country, no organised drug mafia operates in Kerala, instead, individuals are circulating drugs here.

According to him, 99 per cent of ganja seized in Kerala comes from Andhra Pradesh. Now girls are hired as drug dealers in Kerala,” he said.

He said that the fight against drugs should start from home and urged parents to have a friendly atmosphere at home and encouraged mutual talks between parents and children.

Kochi Rishiraj Singh Drug abuse

