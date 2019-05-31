Home Cities Kochi

Broadway eviction: Phase 1 over amid stiff resistance

The Corporation removed nearly 60 shops and 20 bunk shops on the first day of the eviction drive which was initiated following the major fire outbreak at Cloth Bazaar on Monday.

Published: 31st May 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation officials evicting the encroachments near Broadway with the help of the police on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first phase of the demolition drive carried out by Kochi Corporation against the encroachments along Broadway and the adjacent stretch from the Corporation office to Clock Bazar Road ended successfully on Thursday.

Even though the Corporation’s revenue officers and health inspectors met with stiff resistance from the roadside vendors and shop owners, the officers removed nearly 200 encroachments on Thursday.
If the Corporation carried out the drive along the Broadway stretch on Wednesday, on Thursday they went on a demolition drive from Corporation office to Clock Bazar Road, which included shops at Menaka Junction. From 10.00 am, the officials started the eviction drive from Broadway, where they stopped on Wednesday. The hoardings, illegal extension from the shops, bunk shops and iron structures cramming the footpath were removed on the second day of the drive.

The eviction drive, meanwhile, encountered stiff resistance when Corporation workers tried to remove the air conditioner (AC) of a jewellery shop which was protruding into the footpath near Menaka Junction. “We could remove almost all the encroachments in the area. It is for the safety of the public we planned such a drive. If the shops continue to flout the rules, we will take steps to cancel their licences. Around 300 encroachments were removed in these two days,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

The Corporation removed nearly 60 shops and 20 bunk shops on the first day of the eviction drive which was initiated following the major fire outbreak at Cloth Bazaar on Monday. A report submitted by the Fire and Rescue Services Department also stated extended structures of the shops, adjacent to the power supply, are also a reason for short circuit.

The department also informed that illegal parking and extended structures along the street restricted them from taking the fire tenders through the street, which mainly delayed the rescue activity on Monday.

Shop owner resists move
The drive encountered stiff resistance from a shop owner when Corporation workers tried to remove the AC unit of his jewellery shop which was protruding into the footpath near Menaka Junction

60 shops were dismantled In the first phase of the eviction drive

20 bunk shops were also removed by the corporation officials

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Fire incident Broadway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp