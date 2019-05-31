Central agencies alerted over inflow of drugs via border

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the inflow of drugs via the Indo-Nepal border to Kochi is escalating, the Excise Department has alerted Central agencies. According to the officers, the smugglers mainly operate single-handedly, avoiding middlemen, considering the lapses in enforcement in the region.

It was during the interrogation of Varghese Judson - a native of Puthuvype in Kochi - who was arrested with 6.5 kg of Charas worth Rs 10 crore and an international drug carrier, the Excise sleuths came to know about this fact.

As many as 19 people, including Judson, were arrested so far this year in connection with smuggling through this route. In order to escape from the prying eyes of enforcement agencies, the peddlers used to operate single-handedly. Judson had stated that a huge quantity of drugs is being smuggled to the country from Nepal, said officers.

“We have alerted the Central Intelligence Bureau about this drug peddling from Nepal. The smugglers take the land route via UP, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to reach Kerala,” said an officer. The sleuths are also looking into the links of certain accused with drug operatives in UP. During the probe, the team got clues about the rackets in UP helping the carriers of Kerala-based narcotics rackets to smuggle the contraband.