Home Cities Kochi

Central agencies alerted over inflow of drugs via border

Since the inflow of drugs via the Indo-Nepal border to Kochi is escalating, the Excise Department has alerted Central agencies.

Published: 31st May 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the inflow of drugs via the Indo-Nepal border to Kochi is escalating, the Excise Department has alerted Central agencies. According to the officers, the smugglers mainly operate single-handedly, avoiding middlemen, considering the lapses in enforcement in the region.

It was during the interrogation of Varghese Judson - a native of Puthuvype in Kochi - who was arrested with 6.5 kg of Charas worth Rs 10 crore and an international drug carrier, the Excise sleuths came to know about this fact.

As many as 19 people, including Judson, were arrested so far this year in connection with smuggling through this route. In order to escape from the prying eyes of enforcement agencies, the peddlers used to operate single-handedly. Judson had stated that a huge quantity of drugs is being smuggled to the country from Nepal, said officers.

“We have alerted the Central Intelligence Bureau about this drug peddling from Nepal. The smugglers take the land route via UP, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to reach Kerala,” said an officer. The sleuths are also looking into the links of certain accused with drug operatives in UP. During the probe, the team got clues about the rackets in UP helping the carriers of Kerala-based narcotics rackets to smuggle the contraband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drugs Kochi Indo-Nepal border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp