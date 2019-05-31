Home Cities Kochi

Denial of treatment: Explanation sought from cancer centre

CCRC Director Dr Mony Kuriakose said that since CCRC functions from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, doctors were available only for administrative duties at that time.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Acknowledging the near-complete breakdown of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), the District Collector directed the hospital to explain the denial of treatment. In what is seen by many as absolute apathy, a 10-year old boy was allegedly refused treatment on Wednesday at the CCRC, ‘because doctors were not available’.

CCRC Director Dr Mony Kuriakose said that since CCRC functions from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, doctors were available only for administrative duties at that time. As of now, there are seven doctors at CCRC including radiation and medical oncologists, surgical oncologist, and gynaecological oncologist. “Since the District Collector has intervened, we are conducting an internal probe on who answered the phone call. As per our information, the phone call came around 4.30 pm,” said Dr Mony Kuriakose. 

Meanwhile, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer movement, Dr Sanil Kumar complained to Health Minister K K Shylaja seeking her immediate intervention on the negligence of the doctors at CCRC. “Though there are working hours, the doctors are not supposed to leave before their duty time,” said Dr Sanil Kumar. The cancer-stricken 10-year-old boy was referred to CCRC as his parents were poor, however, due to the alleged lack of assistance from CCRC, the boy was referred to RCC, Thiruvananthapuram.

In-patient wing from July 15

CCRC is expected to start its In-patient wing from July 15. Dr Mony Kuriakose said that the District Collector approved the additional 70 staff required for the IP Wing to be operational. “Once the IP wing starts, CCRC will be functioning 24X7 and the patients will be able to avail the facilities. The appointment of the staff will be done in stages. In the initial stage doctors and staff to treat six IP patients will be hired and later it will be increased,” said Dr Mony Kuriakose.

Cochin Cancer Research Centre

