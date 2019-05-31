Home Cities Kochi

Document forgery case: Probe team questions Fr Paul Thelakkat, Fr Antony Kallookaran

With due intervals and presence of an advocate as ordered by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday, the police questioned the priests from 10 am to 4 pm.

Published: 31st May 2019

Former spokesperson of the Syro Malabar Church, Fr Paul Thelakkat, who is the first accused in the document forgery case, coming out of the Aluva DySP office on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case relating to the alleged forgery of church documents questioned Fr Paul Thelakkat and Fr Antony Kallookaran, the first and fourth accused, at Aluva DySP office on Thursday.

According to police officials, the questioning will continue in the coming days also. “The case is under the consideration of the court and therefore, we have limitations in disclosing the details. As part of the interrogation, we wanted to question the trio, including the third accused, Adithya, who is presently admitted to a hospital. Since we have only limited time, if the third accused remains in the hospital for long, it will be difficult to question them together,” said a senior officer, who is part of the investigating team.

Meanwhile, sources said Adithya, who was released on bail, was cooperating with the investigation. “As per the direction of the court, we have been cooperating with the investigation team. Adithya is ready to present himself before the team whenever he is summoned,” said a source.

According to the police, the third accused Adithya had sent the documents in question via email to Fr Thelakkat. The priest then handed over the documents to Bishop Jacob Manathodath, who was holding an internal investigation into the controversial land deals of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Church.

Police tracked down the email ID from which Fr Thelakkat received the documents and arrested Adithya and charged him with forgery. Fr Antony Kallookaran was arraigned as accused for alleged abetment to the crime, based on Adithya’s statements.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had on Tuesday prevented the arrest of Fr Antony Kallookaran and Fr Paul Thelakkat. The case pertains to an FIR registered based on a complaint filed by the Syro-Malabar Church that a set of documents were created to defame its head Cardinal George Alencherry.

