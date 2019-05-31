Teenager’s death: Case registered, cops await medical report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police have registered a case for unnatural death in the incident in which a 13-year-old girl died reportedly due to food poisoning.“We are waiting for medical reports to confirm whether the death is due to food poisoning,” said a police officer with Perumbavoor police station.

Though the postmortem was conducted, the result will be out only on Friday, according to the police. The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by PK Vijayan, a relative of the victim, on Wednesday.

According to the police officers, Devika, daughter of Manoj, a native of Vengola, was admitted to a hospital nearby following vomiting on Sunday.

Since her condition did not improve she was shifted to a hospital in Vengola on Tuesday. Her condition worsened and she was shifted to Samaritan Hospital at Pazhanganad for further treatment. However, she died at night.

Police officers said there were no reports the girl had any food from outside her home.According to Samaritan Hospital authorities, when the girl was admitted around 8.40 pm on Wednesday, her condition was worse. “Though she was admitted to the casualty and examined by Cardiology experts, her life could not be saved. The girl had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vengola, where she was diagnosed with food poisoning. We had collected samples and sent them for chemical examination. Only after receiving the report can we confirm whether it is a case of food poisoning,” said the spokesperson of the hospital.

Action

Primary action will be sealing the kitchen. The officers move on to the next course of action by following the findings of medical reports and victims’ opinions. The officers normally allow the suppliers to rectify their mistakes within a stipulated period.