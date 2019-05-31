Kochi: Swiggy delivery partners call off strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The indefinite strike called by a section of Swiggy delivery team in the city was called off on Thursday after the company promised to consider their demands. The indefinite strike was against the company’s recent modifications to their incentive policies. The strike had disrupted the food delivery services of the company in the city for two days. More than 500 delivery boys participated in the strike.

“The company had changed its incentive policies. This prevented us from earning our extra bucks for daily targets and waiting at a restaurant. After the strike, they promised to restore all our benefits in a week,” said a delivery boy on condition of anonymity. The strikers said that they would resume the strike after a week if the company fails to keep its promise.

“The company has sought a week to complete the office formalities to restore our benefits. The decisions regarding the benefits are taken at their head office in Bengaluru. If the company fails to honour the deadline, they will have to face a more intense protest,” said a delivery partner working at the company office in Kakkanad.

Meanwhile, Swiggy spokesperson said the food delivery app would ensure the welfare of the delivery partners by providing sufficient benefits. “Swiggy’s delivery partners are at the heart of our service and success in Kochi, and it is our constant endeavour to provide them with consistent payouts and incentives. There is a slight misunderstanding over the newly introduced incentive scheme. We are doing our best to explain our schemes to them. Our food delivery services in the city are completely back to normal today,” she said.

The spokesperson said that the Swiggy delivery partners benefits include accident and medical insurance, on-call doctors for them and their families, educational scholarship programs for them and their children, and personal loans at a better rate.