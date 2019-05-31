Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Swiggy delivery partners call off strike

The indefinite strike called by a section of Swiggy delivery team in the city was called off on Thursday after the company promised to consider their demands.

Published: 31st May 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The indefinite strike called by a section of Swiggy delivery team in the city was called off on Thursday after the company promised to consider their demands. The indefinite strike was against the company’s recent modifications to their incentive policies. The strike had disrupted the food delivery services of the company in the city for two days. More than 500 delivery boys participated in the strike.

“The company had changed its incentive policies. This prevented us from earning our extra bucks for daily targets and waiting at a restaurant. After the strike, they promised to restore all our benefits in a week,” said a delivery boy on condition of anonymity. The strikers said that they would resume the strike after a week if the company fails to keep its promise.   

“The company has sought a week to complete the office formalities to restore our benefits. The decisions regarding the benefits are taken at their head office in Bengaluru. If the company fails to honour the deadline, they will have to face a more intense protest,” said a delivery partner working at the company office in Kakkanad.

Meanwhile, Swiggy spokesperson said the food delivery app would ensure the welfare of the  delivery partners by providing sufficient benefits. “Swiggy’s delivery partners are at the heart of our service and success in Kochi, and it is our constant endeavour to provide them with consistent payouts and incentives. There is a slight misunderstanding over the newly introduced incentive scheme. We are doing our best to explain our schemes to them. Our food delivery services in the city are completely back to normal today,” she said.

The spokesperson said that the Swiggy delivery partners benefits include accident and medical insurance, on-call doctors for them and their families, educational scholarship programs for them and their children, and personal loans at a better rate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swiggy Kochi Strike Delivery boys

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp