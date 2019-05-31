Home Cities Kochi

Mohanlal launches Council of CBSE Schools Kerala

The actor also felicitated the state level CBSE rank holders and toppers of class X and XII from the districts across the state.

Published: 31st May 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood supertsar Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cine actor Mohanlal launched the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala at a function held in Jose Thomas Performance Art Center, Tripunithura, on Thursday. The actor also released the logo of the newly formed council.

The actor also felicitated the state level CBSE rank holders and toppers of class X and XII from the districts across the state. “The tolerance level of the new generation is low. Even small failures lead them to depression. While trying to succeed, they should be prepared to face failures as well,” Mohanlal said.

Jose Thomas, president, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and chairman, Choice Group, said that the education system, as well as the teaching style practised in the country, should change. He also urged the government to give equal importance to academic and non-academic matters. The Council was formed to act as a link between Kerala’s CBSE schools and the central and state governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal Council of CBSE Schools Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp