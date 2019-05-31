Mohanlal launches Council of CBSE Schools Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cine actor Mohanlal launched the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala at a function held in Jose Thomas Performance Art Center, Tripunithura, on Thursday. The actor also released the logo of the newly formed council.

The actor also felicitated the state level CBSE rank holders and toppers of class X and XII from the districts across the state. “The tolerance level of the new generation is low. Even small failures lead them to depression. While trying to succeed, they should be prepared to face failures as well,” Mohanlal said.

Jose Thomas, president, Council of CBSE Schools Kerala and chairman, Choice Group, said that the education system, as well as the teaching style practised in the country, should change. He also urged the government to give equal importance to academic and non-academic matters. The Council was formed to act as a link between Kerala’s CBSE schools and the central and state governments.