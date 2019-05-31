Outreach programme for bizmen held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in association with Customs Commissionerate and Postal Department organised an outreach programme on Thursday to sensitise the business community about the export of goods through Foreign Post Office in Kochi.

“The export by post is cost-effective and the consignments can be tracked digitally,” Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

According to him, the Central government to encourage exports and to give a fillip to the global outreach of India’s exports via e-commerce has permitted all Import Export Code (IEC) holders to export goods through the Foreign Post Office.