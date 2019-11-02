Home Cities Kochi

Four Kozhikode youths held with 10kg of ganja

The Kalamassery police on Friday seized 10kg of dry ganja from four youths at Pathadipalam.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja, MArijuana

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalamassery police on Friday seized 10kg of dry ganja from four youths at Pathadipalam. They have been identified as Kozhikode residents Nijith, 28, Muhammed Shakeel, 24, Satwan, 21, and Vysakh, 24.The cops said a night patrolling unit intercepted their vehicle at Pathadipalam around 5am. “When the team asked for the vehicle’s document, the occupants gave various excuses.

On suspicion, the team searched the car and found the bag in which the ganja was concealed in five airtight packets,” said an officer. The police suspect the group had been regularly supplies ganja in Kochi. “During interrogation, they told us the name of a Malappuram native who handed them the consignment. We have his phone number and will track him down soon,” said an official.

The cop said the youths were given a phone number, suspected to be of the client who was to receive the ganja. “The client was supposed to call the carriers after they reached Kalamassery. We believe the person must have abandoned the plan after getting wind of the arrest,” he said. The cops said the suspects have been booked in 17 cases, including theft, assault and robbery, registered in Kozhikode and Kannur. 

“Vysakh is booked in eight theft cases, while Satwan has a theft, robbery and assault case each registered against him. Shakeel is booked in four cases of theft and a case of robbery, while Nijith has one theft case registered in his name,” said an official. They have been booked under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Ekm tops in NDPS cases
Ernakulam continues to top the state in the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The data with the Excise Department reveals 726 NDPS cases were registered in Ernakulam till September this year. In all, the Excise registered 5,811 NDPS cases in the state till September. In second place was Palakkad with 604 cases, followed by Alappuzha and Thrissur with 543 cases each. With 174 cases, Kasaragod is at the last place. In 2018, 921 cases were registered in Ernakulam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp