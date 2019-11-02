Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats to turn to dust next month

The five skyscrapers at Maradu will turn to dust by mid-December, about 25 days before the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court to demolish them for violating CRZ norms.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The five skyscrapers at Maradu will turn to dust by mid-December, about 25 days before the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court to demolish them for violating CRZ norms. The two companies -Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives- will raze them through controlled implosion by December 15 though the actual deadline given by the apex court is January 9.

The Edifice officials said that an action plan had already been prepared and that it will be submitted to the state government by next week. “Chief Secretary Tom Jose has convened a meeting to discuss the plan on November 11. Along with S B Sarwate, the Indore-based controlled implosion expert, government officials will take part in the meeting.

The final date to bring down the structures will be taken based on his direction. We can start it on December 15 itself though we have submitted three tentative dates,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering. While Edifice will demolish Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H20 and Jains Coral Cove, Vijay Steels will pull down the twin towers of Alfa Serene.

“Some crucial decisions have to be taken at the meeting on November 11.  The structures cannot be demolished in a day since large quantities of explosives have to be kept near the site. The process will be conducted one by one on alternate days using emulsion explosives along with delay detonators,” said Mehta. The nearby structures will not suffer any impact, he said.

The two companies have divided the process into three phases and in the first, only inner walls will be demolished. Holes will be drilled to use the explosives in the second phase. The actual demolition that requires over one-month planning will be done in the final stage.Meanwhile, the government has invited a separate tender for removing the debris that will comprise 75,000 tonnes of concrete. The whole buildings would come to nearly seven lakh square feet. The last date for submitting the tender is  November 6. 

CB gets two-day custody of Alfa Ventures MD

Kochi: The Crime Branch (CB) probing the alleged corruption in the construction of apartment complexes at Maradu here on Friday was granted custody of Alfa Ventures managing director Paul Raj for two days. The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court granted Raj’s custody to the probe agency till Sunday. In its petition seeking his custody, the Crime Branch claimed Raj had to be interrogated to unearth financial deals related to the sale of the apartment. “The assets he owned and his bank account details have to be collected,” it said in the plea.  The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Alfa Serene twin towers following the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms. According to Crime Branch officials, the accused conspired with civic body officials to illegally construct the apartment complex violating the norms.

Committee recommends D25 lakh compensation each to 20 claimants
Kochi: The Justice K Balakrishnan Nair Committee, constituted to look into the disbursement of compensation to Maradu flat owners, on Friday considered 20 claim petitions and recommended I25 lakh as interim compensation to each of them. It also said that any claim petition for compensation should be submitted before Maradu municipality latest by November 15. 

