Norms ready for health screening of detainees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Guidelines have been formulated for the medico-legal examination of accused persons before they are placed in remand, the state government has told the High Court.The submission came on a petition filed by Dr Prathibha, Casualty Medical Officer in Kannur Government District Hospital to formulate the guidelines.

She alleged the police were pressurising doctors into issuing health screening report of accused persons without allowing them to conduct proper medical examination. The court had earlier directed the state government to take a final decision on the representation she had filed.

The government said the guidelines formulated by the committee had been submitted to the Director General of Prosecution for final approval. “Hence, the government needs three more months to take a final decision on the guidelines,” it said.