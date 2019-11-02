Home Cities Kochi

On-the-go goes gourmet

Offering a fusion twist to continental fast food, the Blue Restro & Lounge of PGS Vedanta is hosting a pizza and burger fest until November 17

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Shivadas P M

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: The hunt for a well made juicy burger has brought many a food enthusiasts to their knees. It is just one of those food groups that looks deceptively simple but takes years of expertise. Even as continental fast food joints crop up in the city every other day, only a handful serve burgers that are just right to please a bun and patty loving heart. And parking itself firmly in the sparse list is the Blue Restro & Lounge of PGS Vedanta which is hosting a pizza and burger fest until November 17.

At first glance, the menu seems run-of-the-mill. But, on a closer look, one notices subtle nods to flavours and cuisines that make the items truly global. “The dishes on the menu are fusion preparations. Despite pizza being originally from Italy, we have added Asian and Mediterranean twists. Malai tikka pizza and dragon chicken pizza are two examples,” says Shivadas P M, executive chef at the hotel.

The marinara pizza is a seafood lover’s delight. Topped with squid, prawns and fish chunks, the meat complements the saucy and cheesy flavours of a traditional pizza. For vegetarians, the classic Neapolitan will not disappoint but the winner is the prosciutto E funghi, a salsa-like spread that covers a generous cheese base peppered with sliced mushrooms. Garnished with freshly chopped cilantro, the pizza retains the crunch of tomatoes rendering an incredible lightness to the bread.

Notwithstanding all the pizza options, a dining experience at the Blue Restro & Lounge would be incomplete without sampling at least one of their trademark burgers. Served with plentiful french fries and condiments like coleslaw and pickled vegetables, the most popular on-the-go food gets a gourmet makeover.

The double patty cheese burger is rather a conservative name for the giant beef overload that comes to you on a wooden slab. Quite intimidating, you have no option but to abandon your table etiquettes and just dig in. Stretch your mouth all you can and you still can’t bite into the entire burger at one go. Imagine a bun stacked with a couple of layers of veggies, a thick patty grilled with a cheese slice and sunny side up egg times two and it is sure to give you a food coma.

But the grilled BBQ vegetable is a real show-stealer, a fresh take on the modest vegetable burger, this one come with a mountain of sliced aubergines, zucchini, tomatoes and bell peppers glazed in balsamic vinegar as stuffing between the buns. The zesty veggies are a refreshing alternative to the traditional patty which is inconspicuously absent.

“All the elements that go into the burgers are prepared fresh by the chefs. We grill the patties only once the order is placed so the juices in the meat remain intact,” adds Shivadas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp