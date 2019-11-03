Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain faces storm again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain’s rivals in the Kochi Corporation are in no mood to leave her alone despite KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s bid to bring about a truce between the factions.



Six women councillors, five of ‘I’ group and one of ‘A,’ have demanded the immediate removal of Jain and standing committee chairpersons from their posts though the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress had entrusted Mullappally to take a call on the matter.

Mahila Congress district president and former health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol, councillors Gracy Babu, Shameena A R, V Malini, Shakritha Sureshbabu (‘I’ group) and Delena Pinhero (‘A’ group) said in a statement here on Saturday that there was an agreement between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to exchange the mayor’s post after two-and-a-half years.

“However, when the leaders approached the Mayor with the demand, she delayed it citing the marriage of her daughter and the recent flood. Though a decision was to be taken after the Parliament election, the Assembly by-elections delayed it further. The leadership change should be effected at the earliest,” they said. Meanwhile, the ‘A’ group councillors have decided to approach the KPCC president seeking disciplinary action against Minimol.

“The leadership change is under the consideration of the KPCC president. Though he had directed the party leaders not to make any public comments in this regard, the district Mahila Congress president violated it. A letter will be given to the KPCC chief to initiate action against Minimol and other councillors,” said a senior leader of ‘A’ group.