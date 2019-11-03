Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain faces storm again

Six women councillors, five of ‘I’ group and one of ‘A,’ have demanded the immediate removal of Soumini Jain and standing committee chairpersons 

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain’s rivals in the Kochi Corporation are in no mood to leave her alone despite KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s bid to bring about a truce between the factions.  

Six women councillors, five of ‘I’ group and one of ‘A,’ have demanded the immediate removal of Jain and standing committee chairpersons from their posts though the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress had entrusted Mullappally to take a call on the matter.

Mahila Congress district president and former health standing committee chairperson V K Minimol, councillors Gracy Babu, Shameena A R, V Malini, Shakritha Sureshbabu (‘I’ group) and Delena Pinhero (‘A’ group) said in a statement here on Saturday that there was an agreement between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups to exchange the mayor’s post after two-and-a-half years. 

“However, when the leaders approached the Mayor with the demand, she delayed it citing the marriage of her daughter and the recent flood. Though a decision was to be taken after the Parliament election, the Assembly by-elections delayed it further. The leadership change should be effected at the earliest,” they said. Meanwhile, the ‘A’ group councillors have decided to approach the KPCC president seeking disciplinary action against  Minimol.

“The leadership change is under the consideration of the KPCC president. Though he had directed the party leaders not to make any public comments in this regard, the district Mahila Congress president violated it. A letter will be given to the KPCC chief to initiate action against Minimol and other councillors,” said a senior leader of ‘A’ group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soumini Jain Kochi Mayor Kochi Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp