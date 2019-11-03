Power Minister Mani sets eyes on 1,000 MW of solar power

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Electricity Minister MM Mani is aiming high to generate 1,000 MW of power from solar projects. “The tender process for it has already started,” said Mani while inaugurating a ‘Skill Build’ programme held here on Saturday as part of the fourth edition of Green Power Expo being organised by the Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs’ and Promoters’ Association (KREEPA), in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Energy Management Centre (EMC) and ANERT.

The state, which now generates 200 MW from solar projects, requires more such schemes, he said.

“Presently, it has been producing only 30 per cent of the electricity required. New ways have to be found to change the situation. More power can’t be generated without exploiting other sources, including solar, as the potential of hydro-electrical projects is limited,” said Mani.

He termed the initiative of KREEPA as a model one and emphasized the need to spread such ideas to all sections of society. S Sarma MLA presided over the function. S Suhas, district collector; Viji Shaji, president, Mulavukadu panchayat; Joseph George, ANERT programme officer; B Ashok, secretary, energy department; Joseph George, programme officer, ANERT; Jose Kallookkaran, president, KREEPA; C M Varghese, secretary; K N Iyer, vice-president and Sivaramakrishnan, joint secretary, also spoke on the occasion. A workshop for the students on how to assemble a solar lantern was also held.