Home Cities Kochi

Power Minister Mani sets eyes on 1,000 MW of solar power

Electricity Minister M M Mani is aiming high to generate 1,000 MW of power from solar projects.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panel

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Electricity Minister MM Mani is aiming high to generate 1,000 MW of power from solar projects. “The tender process for it has already started,” said Mani while inaugurating a ‘Skill Build’ programme held here on Saturday as part of the fourth edition of Green Power Expo being organised by the Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs’ and Promoters’ Association (KREEPA), in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Energy Management Centre (EMC) and ANERT.
The state, which now generates 200 MW from solar projects, requires more such schemes, he said.

“Presently, it has been producing only 30 per cent of the electricity required. New ways have to be found to change the situation.   More power can’t be generated without exploiting other sources, including solar, as the potential of hydro-electrical projects is limited,” said Mani.

He termed the initiative of KREEPA as a model one and emphasized the need to spread such ideas to all sections of society. S Sarma MLA presided over the function. S Suhas, district collector; Viji Shaji, president, Mulavukadu panchayat; Joseph George, ANERT programme officer; B Ashok, secretary, energy department; Joseph George, programme officer, ANERT; Jose Kallookkaran, president, KREEPA; C M Varghese, secretary; K N Iyer, vice-president and Sivaramakrishnan, joint secretary, also spoke on the occasion. A workshop for the students on how to assemble a solar lantern was also held.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
solar power
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp