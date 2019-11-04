Home Cities Kochi

Natpac to formulate plan on city transport, parking

The master plan will assess major aspects of city development under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst mounting criticism faced by Kochi corporation over the poor quality of roads and inadequate parking facilities, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) will begin a study on November 5 to formulate a comprehensive master plan to address issues such as intra-city transport, pedestrian movement and efficient parking in the city. 

The master plan will assess major aspects of city development under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme. “We are going to start the study for the state government’s Town and Country Planning Department. The three-month-long survey will formulate a master plan for city development under AMRUT,” Shaheem S, director-in-charge, Natpac, said. The study is to be executed by a team led by a Natpac scientist.

“Our team will broadly look into areas like city roads, boat jetties, bus terminals and railway stations and their involvement in intra-city transport,” said T Ramakrishnan, technical officer, Natpac.

Survey under AMRUT
Agency: Natpac
Begins on: November 5
Study Period: 3 months
Focus areas:  City traffic, road development, pedestrian movement and efficient parking facilities

