Vallarpadam evictees waylay MLA, seek action on rehab

The residents have moved the high court for justice.Meanwhile, MLA T J Vinodh said that the demands of the evictees would be raised at the Assembly. 

Members of Edappally Samara Samithi interacting with T J Vinodh, MLA, at Puthukkalavattom on Saturday

KOCHI: The 56 families of Edappally North and South villages, who had surrendered their land for the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam, brought their fight for justice to the attention of newly-elected MLA T J Vinodh on Saturday.

The evictees, who assembled for a meeting under the banner of Edappally Samara Samithi at Puthukkalavattom in the city, waylaid the  MLA who had dropped by to thank the voters for his win. They alleged official apathy in the improper implementation of the rehabilitation package.

“We had to surrender our lands, but our woes were never highlighted. We were given some land in Kakkanad as part of the rehabilitation package. But the plots were marshy and couldn’t be used for construction. Our protests have been going on for a while now. On Saturday, when the MLA dropped by, we decided to raise the issue once again,” said Shahul Hameed, member of Edappally Samara Samithi.

According to the Samithi members, the land allotted was so unfit that two houses constructed on it caved in. “Though `2 lakh per cent was allotted in 2008, it amounted to nothing. We have paid a lot of money as rent. The government should do something to help us,” said Sabu K N, president of the Samithi. The residents have moved the high court for justice.Meanwhile, MLA T J Vinodh said that the demands of the evictees would be raised at the Assembly. 

“The evictees have demanded immediate allotment of funds for works at the land allotted to them in Kakkanad. I have asked for a written complaint and the issue will be discussed with MLA P T Thomas,” said Vinodh.

