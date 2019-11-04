Home Cities Kochi

Vigilance in hot pursuit of CRZ violators

The CRZ violations at Chilavannur are under the Supreme Court’s gaze and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is still pursuing the case against the violators.

Published: 04th November 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Apartment complexes, near Chilavannur backwaters which allegedly flouted CRZ norms| file Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CRZ violations at Chilavannur are under the Supreme Court’s gaze and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is still pursuing the case against the violators. Though the Kerala High Court had quashed a Vigilance case on the issue, the Supreme Court sent notices to the stakeholders on October 21 based on a review petition.

The VACB officials are probing the cases against the accused, except respondent Cyril Paul, one of the parties accused in the petition filed by activist A V Antony. “We have taken a legal opinion to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to initiate an investigation against Cyril Paul. As he is the lone counter-petitioner in the case in the High Court, legal experts have suggested us to carry on with the investigation against other 14 accused in the case,” said Asok Kumar R, DySP, VACB Kochi.

The VACB, which started the probe in 2014, submitted the final report on May 8, 2015. The FIR mentioned that the buildings were constructed violating the Kerala government norms and without obtaining NOC from the Kerala Coastal Management Authority (KCZMA).

Following an interim order from the High Court on December 6, 2018, the VACB submitted the final report in March 2019 stating that the accused officials attract only departmental action and fines should be levied on the builders for violating norms. The court scrapped the FIR saying: “The Vigilance registered FIRs against many persons based on quick verification report. It appears that the Vigilance is under a misconception as to how or on what material a crime can be registered.”  

However, Antony has alleged external influences in the case. “The VACB officials are yet to take my full statement. I doubt that there are external pressures on the officials to go slow with the investigation. In my opinion, the VACB team should also probe the involvement of architects and division councillors in the issue,” said Antony.

Interestingly, Cyril Paul, who got the corporation approvals after thorough scrutiny, is yet to receive any notice from the apex court. “During the construction period, no officials turned up with stop memos and notices. I have received all the permits, including completion certificate from the city administration and have been remitting building tax for the past 15 years. Therefore, i will approach the apex court,” said Cyril Paul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRZ violations Anti Corruption
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp