CIMS undergoes first successful live test

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE controversial Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS)—a first-of-its-kind surveillance project by the Kerala Police—had its first successful live test in Kochi on Monday. The Kochi City Police conducted the test at a jewellery shop on MG Road. IG and City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare, District Collector S Suhas and others were present at the event. “The project will be officially launched at the State Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram next week our

aim is to make Kerala a zero-burglary state,” said Vijay Sakhare.

Under CIMS, establishments such as banks and treasuries, factories, jewellery shops and even houses can be directly linked to the police control rooms. If and when there is a threat on the premises, the cops will be alerted. While Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron) is in charge of implementing the highly-advanced project, Galaxon is its technology partner.

Any individual or entity that requires round-the-clock police monitoring can approach the cops or Keltron for registration.