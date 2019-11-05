Disaster plan to be dusted off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disasters may be a thing of the past in Ernakulam with the authorities concerned waking up to the challenge in the wake of the recent floods.



The Kerala State District Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA)has decided to upgrade the four-year-old District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) to facilitate, coordinate and monitor disaster management tasks. It will mobilise the resources and expertise of central and state-level departments, local self-governments, private sector, non-governmental organisations and community for the purpose, said officials.

The department which prepared the DDMP in 2015 did not have an action plan to deal with the flood and waterlogging issues. It also did not upgrade it every year.



“Earlier, only 14 departments such as police, fire and rescue, revenue and health were part of the disaster management plan. But the situation has changed with the recent flood and Ockhi cyclone. The KSDMA will include several departments as stakeholders and each department will have a trained nodal officer.

A 10-member advisory committee has been constituted for implementing the plan,” said Anjali Parameshwaran, hazard analyst, Ernakulam, DDMA.



The plan will be prepared in association with Sphere India, an NGO, and the draft will be ready by mid- November.

The DDMP is divided into four parts. In the first, the basic details of the district and the vulnerable areas will be listed.



The second part will mainly deal with disaster preparedness and the third will cover the equipment to be used during the crisis. The fourth part will explain the mock drill to be carried out during normal time. The DDMP will also include the flood-affected map in the report. “The project will be completed with public support and a meeting with them will be held before finalising it. Their opinions will be included in the plan,” said Anjali.