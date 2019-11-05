Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq on wife

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Vellathooval police have registered a case against a man who allegedly divorced his wife through triple talaq, barely a month after Parliament passed the Bill criminalising the mode of divorce on July 30.

The police have booked Kunjumon, 55, of Kanichattu house, Shalyampara, under IPC Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, for pronouncing triple talaq on his wife Khadeeja, 50.

Police have also registered two FIRs against him for physically assaulting and threatening her.

An official with the police station said the FIRs were lodged based on Khadeeja’s complaint.

“A case against Kunjumon was registered on October 11 following a warrant issued by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Adimaly. Kunjumon had divorced his wife by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice on September 5,” the police officer said.

Khadeeja moved the court based on which the warrant to arrest Kunjumon was issued, said the official.

However, the police are yet to record Kunjumon’s arrest as he secured anticipatory bail.

“As per the court’s direction, a report has been submitted to the sub-division court, Thodupuzha. An action will be taken based on the court judgment,” said the official.