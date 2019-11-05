Home Cities Kochi

Manavedan continues to swim towards victory

Manavedan’s father K Sivaprasad is a professor at Cusat, and Shalini is a Sanskrit teacher in Vidyodaya School. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Manavedan, a Class XI student of Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kalamassery, made the school proud by winning five gold medals in the 50th Kerala State Schools Aquatic Championship 2019, held in Thrissur from October 29 to November 1. Manavedan participated in the 50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke events and the 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay.                                

It was his first time in the state championship. “It was an exciting experience and I enjoyed it. I studied at Vidyodaya School till Class X, so I was familiar with just the South Zone events. The qualification stages at sub-district and district levels were easy but I had to work hard to win gold at the state level,” said Manavedan.

He will be representing the state for the 4x100 medley relay at the National Schools Aquatic Championship to be held in New Delhi from November 17-22. A resident of Thrikkakara, Manavedan started training in swimming at the age of three. “He had breathing issues during childhood.

That’s why we decided to send him for swimming training at the Cochin Suburban Club. His talent was noticed by the instructor. He was shifted to Rajagiri Swimming Academy as he started getting serious about the sport,” says Shalini K, his mother. It was on his trainers’ instruction that he focused on the breaststroke technique.

Manavedan’s father K Sivaprasad is a professor at Cusat, and Shalini is a Sanskrit teacher in Vidyodaya School. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp