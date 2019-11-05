Home Cities Kochi

Serbia’s Sara Damnjanovic wins Miss Asia Global title held in Kochi

The fifth edition of Miss Asia Global organised at Gokulam Convention Centre awarded the Miss Asia Global title to Sara Damnjanovic from Serbia.

Published: 05th November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Miss Asia Global title winners pose for the audience

Miss Asia Global title winners pose for the audience

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Miss Asia Global organised at Gokulam Convention Centre awarded the Miss Asia Global title to Sara Damnjanovic from Serbia. The title is given to the winner from Asian region. 
Nguyen Thi Yen Trang from Vietnam was awarded Miss Asia title given to the winner from the rest of the world. The chief guest of the event was Y B Yeoh Soon Hin, the Tourism Minister of Penang, Malaysia.
Nguyen was crowned by Honey Tianmia, who won Miss Asia title in 2017. Sara was felicitated by Assem Yessengeldiyeva, who was the  Miss Asia Global in 2018.   

Leeseul Kim of Korea and Jeanyeer Ozbot from Philippines were awarded the Miss Asia Global first and Miss Asia Global second runner up titles respectively. The first runner up was crowned by V P Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance Ltd, and the second runner up by Suresh Kumar E S, regional sales manager of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.  

Mahindra and Manappuram Finance were the main partners of the event which featured around 24 contestants from around the world. The grooming session of the programme commenced on October 25 at Saj Earth Resort, Ernakulam. Awards were decided on the basis of three rounds—the national costume round, black cocktail round and the white gown round.

The judging panel was led by acclaimed personalities from the fashion industry, including Christine Huang, Hari Anand, Alice Lee Chan, Rajeev Pillai, and Rita Martin. Ajit Ravi, the founder chairman of the Miss Asia Global, said that the event was conducted to showcase the rich culture of the country and to promote its tourism sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miss Asia Global
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp