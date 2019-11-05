Serbia’s Sara Damnjanovic wins Miss Asia Global title held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Miss Asia Global organised at Gokulam Convention Centre awarded the Miss Asia Global title to Sara Damnjanovic from Serbia. The title is given to the winner from Asian region.

Nguyen Thi Yen Trang from Vietnam was awarded Miss Asia title given to the winner from the rest of the world. The chief guest of the event was Y B Yeoh Soon Hin, the Tourism Minister of Penang, Malaysia.

Nguyen was crowned by Honey Tianmia, who won Miss Asia title in 2017. Sara was felicitated by Assem Yessengeldiyeva, who was the Miss Asia Global in 2018.

Leeseul Kim of Korea and Jeanyeer Ozbot from Philippines were awarded the Miss Asia Global first and Miss Asia Global second runner up titles respectively. The first runner up was crowned by V P Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance Ltd, and the second runner up by Suresh Kumar E S, regional sales manager of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Mahindra and Manappuram Finance were the main partners of the event which featured around 24 contestants from around the world. The grooming session of the programme commenced on October 25 at Saj Earth Resort, Ernakulam. Awards were decided on the basis of three rounds—the national costume round, black cocktail round and the white gown round.

The judging panel was led by acclaimed personalities from the fashion industry, including Christine Huang, Hari Anand, Alice Lee Chan, Rajeev Pillai, and Rita Martin. Ajit Ravi, the founder chairman of the Miss Asia Global, said that the event was conducted to showcase the rich culture of the country and to promote its tourism sector.