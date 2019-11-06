Home Cities Kochi

Councillor Geetha Prabhakaran reiterates support for Mayor Soumini Jain

It is unfair to make her the scapegoat for the waterlogging issue.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Soumini Jain

Soumini Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reiterating her support to Kochi Corporation Mayor Soumini Jain, councillor Geetha Prabhakaran said she will withdraw the support for the council in case in case the party leadership removes the mayor. Addressing the media at a press meet in Kochi on Tuesday, the Nampyapuram division councillor repeated her stance she first took last week. 

“Prominent leaders of the party in the district and a few councillors have been actively campaigning to change Soumini from the Mayor’s post. It is unfair to make her the scapegoat for the waterlogging issue. If the party decides to change her, I will withdraw my support to the council,” she said. 

Geetha, elected as an independent candidate, was asked to support Soumini after the election. “The party revoked my six-year-long suspension and reinstated to the party fold following my decision to support the incumbent mayor. I was completely unaware of the proposals to change the office bearers after two-and-a-half years,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soumini Jain
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp