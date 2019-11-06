Councillor Geetha Prabhakaran reiterates support for Mayor Soumini Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reiterating her support to Kochi Corporation Mayor Soumini Jain, councillor Geetha Prabhakaran said she will withdraw the support for the council in case in case the party leadership removes the mayor. Addressing the media at a press meet in Kochi on Tuesday, the Nampyapuram division councillor repeated her stance she first took last week.

“Prominent leaders of the party in the district and a few councillors have been actively campaigning to change Soumini from the Mayor’s post. It is unfair to make her the scapegoat for the waterlogging issue. If the party decides to change her, I will withdraw my support to the council,” she said.

Geetha, elected as an independent candidate, was asked to support Soumini after the election. “The party revoked my six-year-long suspension and reinstated to the party fold following my decision to support the incumbent mayor. I was completely unaware of the proposals to change the office bearers after two-and-a-half years,” she said.